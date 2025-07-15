"Madyar’s Birds" attacked three Russian assault troops who were hoping to reach cover in one of forest belts. VIDEO

The operators of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems "Madyar's Birds" continue to destroy Russian attack aircraft.

The WORMBUSTERS unit shared a new video of the liquidation of the occupiers on its social media, Censor.NET reports.

As you can see in the footage they released, three Russian infantrymen hoped to take cover in one of the forest belts, but were detected and methodically destroyed by our drones.

