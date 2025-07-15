2 440 7
Three invaders hid under anti-drone cloaks but were eliminated by Naddniprianska Brigade fighters. VIDEO
Operators of the strike UAV unit "RUBAKA" of the 77th Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade spotted three Russian soldiers crawling toward Ukrainian positions.
The video of the combat operation was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers hid under anti-drone cloaks, likely hoping to become invisible to our drones. However, aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy and began striking them with payload drops from the "Vampir" bomber.
