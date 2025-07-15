ENG
"Wings of Omega" destroy Russian invaders’ howitzer and 2S19 "Msta-S" SP gun. VIDEO

FPV drone operators of the Separate Unit "Wings of Omega" continue striking enemy equipment. This time, a precise strike destroyed a howitzer used by the enemy to shell Defense Forces’ positions.

Additionally, our defenders destroyed an enemy 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled gun, Censor.NET reports.

