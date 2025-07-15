ENG
Russian invader throws rifle at kamikaze drone to escape attack by 3rd SAB fighters. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) attacked enemy infantry and equipment with strike drones.

The FPV drones caught up with a Russian infantryman who tried to swat away the drone and eliminated another on a motorcycle, Censor.NET reports.

"Three enemy trucks, antennas, electronic warfare systems, cars, motorcycles, and shelters were turned into burning wreckage," the fighters added.

Russian Army (9628) liquidation (2591) 3rd SAB (330)
