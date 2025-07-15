Air Forces strike command posts controlling Russian drones with aviation munitions. VIDEO

The Air Forces struck priority enemy targets - command posts controlling Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia region and the Northern Slobozhanskyi front direction using precision-guided aviation munitions.

This was reported by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, which published a video, Censor.NET reports.

