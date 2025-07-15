ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9567 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 634 1

Air Forces strike command posts controlling Russian drones with aviation munitions. VIDEO

The Air Forces struck priority enemy targets - command posts controlling Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia region and the Northern Slobozhanskyi front direction using precision-guided aviation munitions.

This was reported by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, which published a video, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroyed Russian reconnaissance drones in sky: two SuperCam, one Zala and one Orlan. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (575) Russian Army (9628) elimination (5478)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 