1 634 1
Air Forces strike command posts controlling Russian drones with aviation munitions. VIDEO
The Air Forces struck priority enemy targets - command posts controlling Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia region and the Northern Slobozhanskyi front direction using precision-guided aviation munitions.
This was reported by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, which published a video, Censor.NET reports.
