Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroyed Russian reconnaissance drones in sky: two SuperCam, one Zala and one Orlan. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, pilots of the "SIGNUM" battalion conducted an aerial "clearing" operation, destroying four Russian reconnaissance drones.

This was reported on the website of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the destroyed drones included: 2 UAVs of the "SuperCam" type, 1 UAV of the "Zala" type, and 1 UAV of the "Orlan" type.

