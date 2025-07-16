1 718 8
Russian invader takes groin hit from 66th SMB fighters. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Mstyslav the Brave eliminated an assault group of seven occupiers attempting to establish a foothold in a tree line by delivering a combined strike with mortars and drones.
The coordinated operation of mortar crews and pilots from the 2nd Mechanized Battalion "Onuky Adolfivny" was reported on the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s page, according to Censor.NET.
One of the occupiers was wounded in the groin area during the combat.
