"Liut" fighters capture occupier from Sevastopol: "How’s weather in Crimea?". VIDEO

Fighters of the "Eney" battalion of the "Liut" brigade neutralized an enemy group during a battle, capturing an occupier from Sevastopol.

The successful operation near the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove was reported on the page of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Liut", Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy tried to establish a foothold in a building, but our warriors showed what happens to those who come onto our land. FPV drones and artillery were used, and the operation was finished off with grenades," the report states.

As a result of the battle, two occupiers were killed, and one was taken prisoner.

"The prisoner is from Sevastopol, served in the 10th Tank Regiment. He was pulled straight from prison to the war," the brigade said.

