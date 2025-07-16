ENG
Border guard crew rescued 11 comrades in Kursk direction. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, the mechanic-driver and gunner of the "Steel Border" brigade conducted a lightning-fast evacuation operation for the wounded.

After the first enemy drone strike hit the M113 APC, the crew continued moving despite injuries. They evacuated three seriously wounded soldiers and eight more servicemen from adjacent units. On the way back, the armored personnel carrier came under fire again and, surviving a direct mine hit, delivered everyone alive. The wounded are currently undergoing rehabilitation, and the M113 has been sent for repairs, Censor.NET reports.

