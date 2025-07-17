DIU Special forces evacuate wounded comrade who fought off occupiers’ attacks on his own: "Tykhon! Are you alive!? We’re getting you out! Cover sky with your rifle!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the operation of the DIU's special forces to evacuate a wounded comrade from the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows soldiers in an evacuation vehicle driving into a burning position, pulling their wounded comrade Tykhon out of the battleground and handing him over to medics.

"When you are alone in the field, you are a warrior! Dramatic footage of the evacuation of a fighter from the DIU's 'Bratstvo' special unit who held his ground against five occupiers near Kupiansk on his own. Tykhon successfully fought off the enemy's attacks, after which the occupiers began to use chemical weapons and heavily shelled the position, resulting in injuries and poisoning. A decision was made to evacuate the soldier, after which he was taken to a stabilisation point for further assistance," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

