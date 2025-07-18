Occupiers attacked car of chief rabbi of Kherson with FPV drone. VIDEO

On the evening of Thursday, 17 July, Russian troops attacked the car of Chief Rabbi of Kherson Yossef Wolff with an FPV drone. His family members were also in the car. The drone hit the car while it was driving.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU).

As a result of the attack, the car sustained serious damage to the front of the car. Fortunately, everyone in the car, including the rabbi and his family, were not injured.

"The car of the Chief Rabbi of Kherson and the region, Yossef Itzhak Wolff, was directly hit by a drone while it was moving. The rabbi and his family members were inside. Fortunately, everyone was unharmed. The car was seriously damaged in the front," the statement said.

