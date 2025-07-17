Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones: two men wounded

On the morning of 17 July, Russian troops fired twice at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, first with a drone and then with artillery. Two civilians were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

Around 06:20 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a 53-year-old man. He received an blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg, forearm and neck. He was hospitalised, his condition is light.

Later, at about 09:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled the same area with artillery. A 55-year-old man was wounded in the head and arm. He is also in hospital, he is being treated.

