Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones: two men wounded
On the morning of 17 July, Russian troops fired twice at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, first with a drone and then with artillery. Two civilians were injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
Around 06:20 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a 53-year-old man. He received an blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg, forearm and neck. He was hospitalised, his condition is light.
Later, at about 09:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled the same area with artillery. A 55-year-old man was wounded in the head and arm. He is also in hospital, he is being treated.
