Occupier films his one-legged accomplice crawling on all fours through forest: "Lysa - f#cked up". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier with a severed foot walking through the forest accompanied by his seemingly healthy accomplices.

According to Censor.NET, one of the occupiers is filming the self-evacuation of an accomplice, who probably has the call sign "Lysa", and predicts his future in an obscene manner.

Warning: Foul language!

