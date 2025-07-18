7 227 24
Occupier films his one-legged accomplice crawling on all fours through forest: "Lysa - f#cked up". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier with a severed foot walking through the forest accompanied by his seemingly healthy accomplices.
According to Censor.NET, one of the occupiers is filming the self-evacuation of an accomplice, who probably has the call sign "Lysa", and predicts his future in an obscene manner.
Warning: Foul language!
