Russian assault group of five occupiers before and after attack on Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated a Russian assault group of five occupiers in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the results of the fighters’ effective combat operation was published on social media. The initial footage shows a drone filming the movement of the group of occupiers, followed by images of the bodies of the neutralized Russians.

"The Sumy frontline, the place of Russian ‘glory.’ The eliminated Russian soldiers are conveniently located in a small area in the Sumy region within the responsibility zone of the UAV unit ‘Pentagon’ of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment," the author of the post commented.

Watch more: Russian shoots his accomplice at point-blank range in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO