Russian shoots his accomplice at point-blank range in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A video was published online showing the occupier shooting his accomplice at close range with a machine gun in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the occupier was shot in the head by his comrade for his intention to surrender to the Ukrainian military.

"A Russian soldier shoots his fellow soldier who tried to surrender in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the commentary to the publication reads.

