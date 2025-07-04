Occupiers beat their comrade with stick: "You f#cking scum! That’s what happens to whiners who complain to prosecutor’s office, f#ck!". VIDEO

The occupiers from the 255th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 13766th Military Unit of the Russian Armed Forces severely beat their accomplice for complaining to the prosecutor's office.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian being beaten with a stick was published on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

