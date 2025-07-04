ENG
Occupiers beat their comrade with stick: "You f#cking scum! That’s what happens to whiners who complain to prosecutor’s office, f#ck!". VIDEO

The occupiers from the 255th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 13766th Military Unit of the Russian Armed Forces severely beat their accomplice for complaining to the prosecutor's office.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russian being beaten with a stick was published on social media.

Watch more: Russians chain up their fellow soldier who refused to fight and keep him in doghouse: "Do you want to eat? Eat, animal! Tomorrow you’ll go on assault, and you’ll die there, dog!". VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian soldier beating two of his comrades tied to pole with stick: "Here they are, two f#ggots! You shouldn’t have left your positions!". VIDEO

beating (179) mockery (35)
