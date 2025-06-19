ENG
Russians chain up their fellow soldier who refused to fight and keep him in doghouse: "Do you want to eat? Eat, animal! Tomorrow you’ll go on assault, and you’ll die there, dog!". VIDEO

A video recording of the occupiers mocking their refusenik accomplice was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian being chained in a dog kennel.

Warning: Strong language!

Russian Army (10073) mockery (39)
