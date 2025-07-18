ENG
North Korean Type-75 MLRS destroyed by drones in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Crews of the 429th Regiment "ACHILLES" north of Kupiansk destroyed a North Korean-made Type-75 MLRS.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The original 107mm 12-barrel rocket systems were produced in China under the name "Type-63." North Korea localized this towed rocket launcher and began licensed production under the name "Type-75." It is mounted on various vehicles, both wheeled and tracked.

