Ukrainian armoured vehicle Novator withstands enemy FPV drone attack and continues to move forward. VIDEO

The Ukrainian armoured vehicle Novator withstood the attack of enemy FPV drones and calmly continued to move, performing its mission.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Skadovsk Defender telegram channel .

"The APC Novator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calmly withstands the attack of enemy FPV drones and moves on," the message says.

It should be noted that the Novator armoured vehicle is manufactured by Ukrainian Armour.

ukrainian weapons (91) Ukrainian armored vehicles (24)
