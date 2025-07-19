Unmanned systems forces destroyed experimental Russian electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO
In one of the frontline areas, operators of the 424th Svarog battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces discovered and destroyed an experimental Russian electronic warfare complex KOP-2.
This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.
"This sample is another attempt by the enemy to find effective countermeasures against Ukrainian UAVs. "The KOP-2 scans the airwaves in a wide range, detects the frequency at which the drone operates, and tries to jam it with a powerful signal. This is an expensive and rare technique that the occupiers use to cover important objects, such as air defence installations," the statement said.
The USF noted that in a real battle, the KOP-2 did not survive a meeting with the operators of the Svarog battalion.
"Their first accurate hit disabled the equipment, and the next one completely destroyed the complex," the USF added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password