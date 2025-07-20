Drones attacked Moscow and Moscow region: cars burned, damage reported. VIDEO

On the night of 20 July 2025, drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA and a number of Russian media outlets.

On the night of 20 July, a new drone attack was recorded in Moscow and the suburbs. Residents of Zelenograd, the village of Goluboye, and the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation reported explosions and distinctive sounds of drone flight.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defence systems allegedly shot down 16 drones over the region.

According to eyewitnesses, loud explosions were heard in Zelenograd's 15th district, and drones flew over the very roofs of high-rise buildings. Windows were smashed in some houses. Residents of the village of Goluboye also noted that walls and windows in their homes were shaking during the powerful "pops".

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of one of the downed drones in Zelenograd, north of Moscow, cars caught fire.