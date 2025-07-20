Ukrainian defenders entered enemy dugout and planted anti-tank mine to destroy it. VIDEO

On the outskirts of Toretsk, the infantrymen of the Khyzhak Brigade conducted a daring operation, entering an enemy dugout and planting an anti-tank mine to destroy it.

This episode was described on the page of the Predator Brigade of the Patrol Police Department, Censor.NET reports.

"There are burnt bodies of enemies and burnt cars around," the brigade describes the situation. It is noted that the soldiers with the call signs "Voron" and "Advocate" have been holding their position for 51 days.

The first-person video shows Ukrainian infantrymen entering an empty enemy dugout, leaving a "surprise" in the form of an anti-tank mine and leaving.

Watch more: Air Force struck building with Russian assault troops with aerial bombs. VIDEO