Soldiers of 66th Mechanised Brigade attacked motorcycle with occupier while it was moving in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave stopped the assault of Russian invaders in the Liman direction.

This is evidenced by a video posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is actively using motorcycle units - both for logistics and for direct participation in assaults. A tool that was actively used in the First World War returned to the battlefield a hundred years later in the era of drones. However, for the FPV operators and drones of the MARA unmanned systems battalion, any difficult task is just another challenge. And there is always a confident answer to it," the soldiers say.

Thanks to the work of the drones, another motorcycle group of the occupiers failed to reach their destination.

"A direct hit disabled one of the motorcycles. And after a series of FPVs and drops, the Russian occupiers were left to burn in the field along with their vehicles," Ukrainian defenders said.

