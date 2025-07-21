At night, enemy launched 12 drone strikes on Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. VIDEO

During the night of 21 July, Russian invaders struck a series of attacks on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At around 01:40 a.m., the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district with "Geranium-2" drones.

According to preliminary information, 11 arrivals were recorded in Kharkiv.

One of the arrivals was recorded near an apartment building in the Kyivskyi district, there is a fire near the building.

Also, at the location of one of the arrivals, windows were smashed in one of the residential complexes, the road, tram rails and electric wires were damaged. We are checking on the number of victims.

Another consequence of the air attack on Kharkiv was a fire at a civilian enterprise. There is no information about the victims yet.

Read more: Explosions in Kharkiv, city under attack by UAVs