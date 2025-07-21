ENG
Kadyrov’s portrait hung on embankment of occupied Sevastopol alongside images of Soviet heroes from World War II. VIDEO

Portraits of Soviet heroes of the Second World War have been hung on the embankment of occupied Sevastopol.

According to Censor.NET, the gallery includes the current head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Watch more: Kadyrovite fires grenade launcher in direction of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sudzha, Kursk region. VIDEO

Watch more: In captured town of Sudzha, Kadyrov’s men armed elderly disabled man and are mocking him: ’Well? Are you ready? We’re going to shoot’". VIDEO

