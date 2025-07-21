Kadyrov’s portrait hung on embankment of occupied Sevastopol alongside images of Soviet heroes from World War II. VIDEO
Portraits of Soviet heroes of the Second World War have been hung on the embankment of occupied Sevastopol.
According to Censor.NET, the gallery includes the current head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.
