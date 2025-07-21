1 199 1
Border guards destroy Russian MT-LB and eliminate 17 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv direction, fighters of the "Hart" Border Brigade successfully detected the movement route of an enemy MT-LB combat vehicle.
Despite attempts by the occupiers to camouflage the vehicle, our defenders timely recorded its stop and delivered a precise artillery strike. The enemy vehicle was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
Following this, several enemy strongpoints were promptly targeted. According to confirmed data, the artillery operation resulted in the elimination of 17 Russian servicemen.
