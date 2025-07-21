ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10920 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 199 1

Border guards destroy Russian MT-LB and eliminate 17 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, fighters of the "Hart" Border Brigade successfully detected the movement route of an enemy MT-LB combat vehicle.

Despite attempts by the occupiers to camouflage the vehicle, our defenders timely recorded its stop and delivered a precise artillery strike. The enemy vehicle was destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Following this, several enemy strongpoints were promptly targeted. According to confirmed data, the artillery operation resulted in the elimination of 17 Russian servicemen.

Watch more: Ukrainian strike drone attacks Russian KamAZ truck with hammock in forest. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9664) State Border Patrol (1213) elimination (5501)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 