Border guards destroy enemy tank, armored vehicle, two "loaves," shelters, and positions of Russians in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Border guarddrone operators from the UAV unit "Phoenix" in the Kharkiv region destroyed an enemy tank, an armored vehicle, two "Bukhankas," (UAZ - ed.note) and eliminated about a dozen occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers also destroyed enemy hideouts, positions and drones.
