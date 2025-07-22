603 0
Ukrainian defenders strike Russian artillery and enemy infantry in Donetsk region. VIDEO
The drone systems battalion "Vartovi" of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi struck Russian artillery and infantry in Donetsk region.
The video of the battle was posted on the channel of the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers attempted to hide their mortars and guns in dugouts and under camouflage nets, but they were eliminated. Enemy infantry took cover in a bunker, but that did not save them either.
