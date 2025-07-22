Defense forces attacked Russian assault troops hiding in building using munitions. VIDEO

Fighters of the 427th UAV Regiment "Rarog" destroyed Russian assault troops using specialized munitions.

The video of the combat work was published on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our drone bomber dropped incendiary munitions on buildings where the enemy was hiding, causing the hideouts to ignite along with the Russians inside," the fighters added.

