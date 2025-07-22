ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5751 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
840 5

Defense forces attacked Russian assault troops hiding in building using munitions. VIDEO

Fighters of the 427th UAV Regiment "Rarog" destroyed Russian assault troops using specialized munitions.

The video of the combat work was published on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our drone bomber dropped incendiary munitions on buildings where the enemy was hiding, causing the hideouts to ignite along with the Russians inside," the fighters added.

Watch more: 47th SMB fighters attacked 7 enemy drones, including Zala with thermal imager, Gerbera, and Molniya-2. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9684) liquidation (2612)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 