Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy drone, Russian vehicles, armoured vehicles and mortar position. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy drone, Russian vehicles, armored vehicles, and a mortar position.
The video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
