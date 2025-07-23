1 230 6
Our special operations soldiers eliminated five Russian invaders with single munition. VIDEO
Special operations soldiers of the 1st Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Center demonstrated unique precision by destroying an enemy assault group with a single accurate drop from a drone.
This was reported on the Omega Special Purpose Center’s page, Censor.NET reports.
The video published by the fighters shows how one munition dropped from the drone hits exactly the center of the enemy assault group, eliminating five invaders at once.
