Drone operators of 60th SMB eliminated enemy infantry hiding in forest. VIDEO

Drone operators of the "VIDARR" unmanned systems battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade have eliminated Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's telegram channel.

