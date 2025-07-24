ENG
Charred occupiers’ bodies smolder in field after attack by "Birds of Madyar". VIDEO 18+

The operators of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems, "Birds of Magyar", continue to destroy Russian stormtroopers.

The corresponding video was published by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Magyar), Censor.NET reports.

