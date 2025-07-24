Occupier films his surviving "loaf": "It arrived on rims. It’s all in pieces! Blood everywhere! That’s f#cking b#llshit!". VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online in which the occupier films his car, which survived the fighting.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy vehicle is riddled with shrapnel and stained with the blood of the occupiers inside.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!
