ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10637 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment in Kursk region
5 341 9

Russian from Kursk region filmed attack by Ukrainian drone on communications tower: "Another bird! Oops! Damn it!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian filming a successful attack on a communications tower by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the tower's equipment was disabled, as smoke is visible on top of the tower after the UAV attack.

Watch more: Border guards destroy two enemy shelters and watercraft in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

communication (25) communications (5) drones (2627) Kursk (785)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 