Russian from Kursk region filmed attack by Ukrainian drone on communications tower: "Another bird! Oops! Damn it!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian filming a successful attack on a communications tower by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the tower's equipment was disabled, as smoke is visible on top of the tower after the UAV attack.
