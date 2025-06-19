Border guards destroy two enemy shelters and watercraft in Kursk region. VIDEO

Fighters of the UAV unit "Steel Border" of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck Russian military positions in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the attack, two enemy shelters with personnel were hit. Subsequently, Ukrainian border guards detected and destroyed an enemy watercraft using an FPV drone.

