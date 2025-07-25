ENG
One tank, three IFVs, four buggies, 38 occupiers - in dead, three - in wounded: fighters of 118th SMB repelled Russian attack. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled a mechanised assault by the occupiers, destroyed eight pieces of enemy equipment, and killed almost four dozen Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"The communists' attempt to storm our positions in the south ended in a complete fiasco as a result of the successful actions of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade. In general, during the brazen attempts to attack, the enemy suffered the following losses: a tank, 3 IFVs, 4 buggies, 38 - in dead, three - in wounded," the commentary to the video reads.

