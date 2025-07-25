5th SAB fighters destroy enemy infantry in cover and camouflaged motorcycles in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated enemy infantry attempting to hide in cover, as well as camouflaged motorcycles used for movement and sabotage, using drone strikes.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

