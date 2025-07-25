ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10318 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 090 1

5th SAB fighters destroy enemy infantry in cover and camouflaged motorcycles in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated enemy infantry attempting to hide in cover, as well as camouflaged motorcycles used for movement and sabotage, using drone strikes.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: 414th USF Brigade pilots eliminate three occupiers in Donbas treeline. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2630) 5 SAB (110)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 