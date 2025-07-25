414th USF Brigade pilots eliminate three occupiers in Donbas treeline. VIDEO
FPV drone pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) are destroying Russian infantry in the treelines in Donbas.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
