Occupier survives direct hit below back from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The occupier managed to survive a direct hit from a Ukrainian drone in the butt.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Russian with a high degree of survivability was published on social media. The recording shows the moment of the hit, which was captured by the UAV's camera. This is followed by a video from a camera mounted on the Russian's ammunition. It shows the occupier getting up after being hit and continuing to move.
