Border guards destroyed an IFV, four vehicles, six shelters and combat positions of occupiers. VIDEO
Border guards of the Kharkiv detachment destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, six shelters and combat positions of the occupiers using FPV drones in the South Slobozhansky direction.
The corresponding video was published on the website of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
