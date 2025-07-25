8 323 33
Occupier finishes off his wounded accomplice with blows to head with butt of automatic rifle. VIDEO
A video recording of the occupier killing his wounded accomplice was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian hitting the wounded on the head with the butt of his assault rifle several times.
"A Russian soldier finishes off his wounded comrade with blows to the head with the rifle butt in Donetsk region," the author of the publication writes in a comment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password