Occupier finishes off his wounded accomplice with blows to head with butt of automatic rifle. VIDEO

A video recording of the occupier killing his wounded accomplice was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian hitting the wounded on the head with the butt of his assault rifle several times.

"A Russian soldier finishes off his wounded comrade with blows to the head with the rifle butt in Donetsk region," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Watch more: Russian shoots his accomplice at point-blank range in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Watch more: In Russia, "hero of SMO" threatens to rape shop assistant’s husband : "You’re animal! I’ll bend him over and f#ck him! And what are you going to do to me?". VIDEO