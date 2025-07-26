Galant sewing factory supplied Defence Forces with poor-quality equipment that fell apart within week. VIDEO

Galant garment factory supplied the Defence Forces with shoulder and harness systems with pouches made of low-quality fabric. After a week of use, they turned into rubbish.

Ukrainian writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Serhii Leshchenko, better known by his pseudonym "Saigon", wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The cadets and instructors of the BZVP send a plumed greeting to the cunning @#$%ing garment factory "Galant" and those functionaries of the Armed Forces who allowed them to buy. It's been a week since the RPKs were issued and almost everyone is already fucked. Couldn't they find worse corduroy to make it even cheaper?" he said and added the video.

Warning. The video contains profanity!!!

