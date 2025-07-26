ENG
Ukrainian defenders repelled combined assault: tanks and infantry of occupiers were destroyed in Siversk direction. VIDEO

In the area of Bilohorivka in the Siversk sector, FPV units and Vampire crews of the Phoenix border guard unit stopped a massive enemy attack. The occupants used heavy equipment. As a result, 2 tanks, an armoured vehicle and a car were destroyed.

The infantry tried to disperse, but in vain: no one managed to escape, Censor.NET reports.

