2 056 2
Ukrainian defenders repelled combined assault: tanks and infantry of occupiers were destroyed in Siversk direction. VIDEO
In the area of Bilohorivka in the Siversk sector, FPV units and Vampire crews of the Phoenix border guard unit stopped a massive enemy attack. The occupants used heavy equipment. As a result, 2 tanks, an armoured vehicle and a car were destroyed.
The infantry tried to disperse, but in vain: no one managed to escape, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password