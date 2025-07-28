ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9787 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
6 195 33

Occupier films body of his burned motorcycle stormtrooper accomplice: "Definitely ours. Bitch, f#ck, f#cked up! Here he is - Andryukha". VIDEO

A video recording was published online in which the occupier films the body of his burnt accomplice, a motorcycle stormtrooper, lying next to a still burning motorcycle.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the occupier first identifies the vehicle and then recognises the burnt body as his accomplice.

Watch more: Two Russian motorcycle stormtroopers collided on field road. VIDEO

Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!

Watch more: Drone catches up with occupier motorcyclist. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9711) elimination (5538) bike (18)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 