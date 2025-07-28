6 195 33
Occupier films body of his burned motorcycle stormtrooper accomplice: "Definitely ours. Bitch, f#ck, f#cked up! Here he is - Andryukha". VIDEO
A video recording was published online in which the occupier films the body of his burnt accomplice, a motorcycle stormtrooper, lying next to a still burning motorcycle.
According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the occupier first identifies the vehicle and then recognises the burnt body as his accomplice.
Warning: Strong language! Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state!
