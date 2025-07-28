ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6052 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 216 2

425th "Skala" Assault Regiment fighters conducted operation and cleared settlement of Russians. VIDEO

Fighters of the 425th "Skala" Assault Regiment conducted an operation and cleared a settlement of occupiers.

The video of the operation was posted on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Assault, clearing, drones, everything worked in sync. Our group set up an ambush in the enemy rear and picked off occupiers who were so relaxed they weren’t even holding their weapons. At the same time, FPV and bomber drone pilots were at work, spotting them in bushes and tree lines and tearing them to pieces," the regiment commented.

Watch more: Occupier films body of his burned motorcycle stormtrooper accomplice: "Definitely ours. Bitch, f#ck, f#cked up! Here he is - Andryukha". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9719) liquidation (2628) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 