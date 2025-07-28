425th "Skala" Assault Regiment fighters conducted operation and cleared settlement of Russians. VIDEO

Fighters of the 425th "Skala" Assault Regiment conducted an operation and cleared a settlement of occupiers.

The video of the operation was posted on the regiment's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Assault, clearing, drones, everything worked in sync. Our group set up an ambush in the enemy rear and picked off occupiers who were so relaxed they weren’t even holding their weapons. At the same time, FPV and bomber drone pilots were at work, spotting them in bushes and tree lines and tearing them to pieces," the regiment commented.

