On March 17, 2023, Ukrainian forces successfully launched a counterattack on the positions of Wagner PMC mercenaries near Bakhmut, liberating a critically important section connecting Chasiv Yar to the city itself — the so-called "road of life."

The operation took place in open terrain under continuous enemy artillery fire. The 42nd Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade played a key role in the assault. Six Dutch-made YPR-765 armored personnel carriers entered the field to deploy assault infantry, which seized enemy positions, Censor.NET reports.

One of the vehicles bore a large inscription "KAZINO" — the call sign of the platoon commander and simultaneously the APC commander. He led the group of vehicles into battle, executing the task of breaking through enemy fortifications and the subsequent assault.

Video footage of the Ukrainian armored vehicles’ maneuver later appeared online, attracting attention even from Russian propaganda media. Olga Skabeeva called the footage "staged" live on air and referred to the YPR-765s as "barbukhaykas." (jingle truck - ed.note) However, these vehicles were the key tool for breaking through enemy defenses and regaining control over the logistical corridor toward Bakhmut.

