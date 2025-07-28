775 1
3rd SAB fighters detect fortified positions and eliminate enemy personnel in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In one of the directions in the Kharkiv region, in a settlement beyond the line of contact, UAV operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) detected fortified positions of the occupiers.
Precision drone‑dropped munitions struck enemy manpower and infrastructure. The video of effective hits was published by fighters of the "Insane Group" from the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, Censor.NET reports.
