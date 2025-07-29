Ukrainian defenders on tank attacked Russian tank with direct fire in Siverskyi direction. VIDEO

In the Siverskyi sector, units of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa conducted one of the rarest engagements in modern warfare - a direct tank battle with the enemy.

Unique footage that appeared online captured the moment when a Ukrainian tank engaged in a close manoeuvre against a Russian tank. The crew of the brigade took a favourable position and opened fire with direct fire at close range, Censor.NET reports.

"Reportedly, the Ukrainian crew won the battle - the enemy tank, limited in manoeuvring and shooting angles, rolled back, and due to the loss of the anti-drone 'grill' was destroyed by our FPV," the soldiers said.

