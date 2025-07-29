Russians claim attack on Rostov region: railway facility attacked. VIDEO

On the night of 29 July, powerful explosions were heard in the Rostov region. Drones attacked a railway facility in Salsk, and a massive fire broke out after the hits.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

According to local residents, 4-5 explosions were heard in the sky, and air defence systems are operating.

Netizens write that the drones are probably trying to attack a railway facility.

"At least four explosions went off around 2:00 a.m. Seven drones were spotted flying in the sky over Salsk. Air defence is working," Russian telegram channels write.

Flashes and explosions in the sky are also reported by residents of Volgodonsk.

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on Salsk. According to him, one person was killed there. In addition, according to the governor, drone attacks were being repelled in two other cities and two districts of the region.

"The fire occurred at the railway station, the passenger train was moved to a safe distance. Preliminary, there are no dead or injured people. 45 people and 12 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire," Slyusar wrote about Salsk on his telegram channel.

According to the head of the region, in addition to Salsk, drone attacks are being repelled in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Volgodonsk, as well as Bokovsky and Tarasovsky districts of the region.

The Salsk railway station is a major railway junction in the southeast of Rostov Region.

Also, the "Dvoynaya" traction substation was damaged in the urban-type settlement of Orlovsky (Rostov Region). It is noted that the fire in the substation area was caused by an attack by unknown drones.

"Dvoynaya" is a railway station of the Rostov region of the North Caucasian Railway in the village of Orlovsky, Rostov Region. It is located on the electrified line Volgograd-1 - Salsk.

The substation is a part of the Salsk power supply system.

